SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Manu Bhaker Pledges to Donate 1 Lakh Towards Relief Fund for Fight against Coronavirus

File photo of Manu Bhaker.

File photo of Manu Bhaker.

Manu Bhaker pledged to donate a sum of Rs one lakh to Haryana relief fund for the fight against coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Manu Bhaker has plegded to donate a sum of Rs one lakh in fight against coronavirus pandemic. Bhaker has donated the amount to Haryana relief fund set up for COVID-19 patients.

"This is the time when only the lives of the people of the country matter and all of us will have to do what we can to save them. I contribute 1 lakh rupees to the Haryana Corona Cares Fund by myself and hope that you all too support the country in this hour of disaster by contributing something from the other side," she tweeted.

The shooter also urged everyone to be supportive during the crisis that the country is going through amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Various athletes, along with other sportspersons, have come forward to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sprinter Hima Das has pledged to donate her one month's salary to Assam's COVID-19 relief fund.

Shuttler PV Sindhu has also donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who works as an OSD in Railways, has already donated his six months' salary to Haryana coronavirus relief fund.

Tennis player Sania Mirza has also stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 33,000 lives across the world.

Over 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India while 27 people have lost their lives.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story