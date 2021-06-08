Manu Bhaker Praises Croatia Tour as Part of Tokyo Olympics Preparation, Says It Cannot Get Better Than This

One of India’s strongest Olympic medal hopes, ace shooter Manu Bhaker feels preparations “cannot get better" than the ongoing training-cum-competition tour of Croatia as she works on her consistency ahead of the Tokyo Games. Thirteen Olympic-bound pistol and rifle shooters are currently training in Zagreb after having participated as guest invitees in the European Championship recently in Osijek. They will also compete in the ISSF World Cup, also scheduled in Osijek from June 22 to July 3.

The Croatia tour was arranged after the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) realised that it was not possible to hold camps in India amid a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The tour is very helpful. We are well looked after, our health and fitness needs are taken care of and, most importantly, we are getting to train at a very good shooting range and with some good competition as well," Bhaker told.

