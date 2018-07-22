Manu-Sumeeth Retain Lagos International title

Defending champions Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy retained the men's doubles title at USD 25,000 Lagos International badminton tournament in Nigeria.Senior national champions Manu and Sumeeth, seeded top, defeated Vaibhav and Prakash Raj 21-12 21-12 in the finals to lay claim to the title for the second time.In a tournament dominated by Indians, women doubles and mixed doubles finals also turned out to be a fight among compatriots.While Kuhoo Garg and Ria Mukherjee combined to see off Krishma Wadekar and V Harika 21-10 21-18 in women's doubles, Manu and Manisha paired up to secure the mixed doubles gold by defeating Kuhoo and Rohan Kapoor 21-17 22-20 in another summit clash.In women's singles, Sree Krishina Priya had to settle for a silver after she suffered a heart-breaking 22-20 16-21 25-27 loss to Russia's Ksenia Polikaprova in a thrilling final.Misha Zilberman of Israel, meanwhile, claimed the men's singles title after defeating Ramdam Misburn of Maylasia in a hard-fought game.