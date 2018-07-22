GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Manu-Sumeeth Retain Lagos International title

Defending champions Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy retained the men's doubles title at USD 25,000 Lagos International badminton tournament in Nigeria.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2018, 9:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manu-Sumeeth Retain Lagos International title
India's men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy.
New Delhi: Defending champions Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy retained the men's doubles title at USD 25,000 Lagos International badminton tournament in Nigeria.

Senior national champions Manu and Sumeeth, seeded top, defeated Vaibhav and Prakash Raj 21-12 21-12 in the finals to lay claim to the title for the second time.

In a tournament dominated by Indians, women doubles and mixed doubles finals also turned out to be a fight among compatriots.

While Kuhoo Garg and Ria Mukherjee combined to see off Krishma Wadekar and V Harika 21-10 21-18 in women's doubles, Manu and Manisha paired up to secure the mixed doubles gold by defeating Kuhoo and Rohan Kapoor 21-17 22-20 in another summit clash.

In women's singles, Sree Krishina Priya had to settle for a silver after she suffered a heart-breaking 22-20 16-21 25-27 loss to Russia's Ksenia Polikaprova in a thrilling final.

Misha Zilberman of Israel, meanwhile, claimed the men's singles title after defeating Ramdam Misburn of Maylasia in a hard-fought game.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...