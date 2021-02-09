Maple Leafs Complete 3-game Sweep Of Canucks With 3-1 Win

TORONTO: Auston Matthews and Alexander Kerfoot scored in an 11-second span in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Monday night.

Matthews’ goal proved to be the winner and extended his career-best goal streak to eight games. He also has a 10-game points streak.

Morgan Rielly also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 31 saves as the Maple Leafs completed a three-game sweep of struggling Vancouver. Mitch Marner added an assist, extending his point streak to eight games.

Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver (6-10-0), which lost in regulation for the fifth straight game and closed out its road trip 1-5-0. Braden Holtby stopped 16 shots for the Canucks.

The teams play six more times in the NHLs abbreviated season, with the next meetings set for March 4 and 6 in Vancouver.

Toronto had beat Vancouver 5-1 on Saturday and 7-3 on Thursday. The Maple Leafs are 7-0-1 over their last eight games.

NOTES: The Maple Leafs were without winger Wayne Simmonds, who suffered a broken wrist in the third period of Saturdays 5-1 victory. The 32-year-old Simmonds had five goals in his last six games including two Saturday before the injury.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Open a four-game set against the Calgary Flames, including three at Rogers Arena, on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: At Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

