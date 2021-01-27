News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Maple Leafs Goalie Jack Campbell Out With Leg Injury
1-MIN READ

Maple Leafs Goalie Jack Campbell Out With Leg Injury

Maple Leafs Goalie Jack Campbell Out With Leg Injury

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out weeks with a leg injury.

CALGARY, Alberta: Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out weeks with a leg injury.

Campbell was hurt late in Torontos 3-2 win at Calgary on Sunday when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goalmouth scrum.

Campbell has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage this season.

Michael Hutchinson has been penciled in to back up starter Frederik Andersen for Toronto, which was set to finish a two-game series with Calgary on Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs lost goaltender Aaron Dell to the waiver wire last week.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...