MAR vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League, Marseille vs Manchester City - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Olympique Marseille will be going head to head with Manchester City in a group match of the UEFA Champions League at Stade Velodrome on Wednesday. The Olympique Marseille vs Manchester City match will begin at 1.30 am. In their last game in Ligue 1 on October 24, Olympique Marseille defeated Lorient 1-0. They got off to a good start in this season of Ligue 1, but they have now slipped to fourth place in the standings. Olympique Marseille lost their previous UEFA Champions League game against Olympiacos 0-1.

On the other hand, Manchester City's previous match against West Ham in the Premier League ended in a draw. Both sides scored one goal each. They started their Champions League campaign against FC Porto on a positive note, winning the match 3-1. Both the teams have never played against each other as of now in the UEFA Champions League.

Olympique Marseille do not have any injury concerns for the upcoming game, whereas Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte will not be seen in action.

UEFA Champions League Marseille vs Manchester City: MAR vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League MAR vs MCI, Marseille vs Manchester City Dream11 Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

UEFA Champions League MAR vs MCI, Marseille vs Manchester City Dream11 Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling

UEFA Champions League MAR vs MCI, Marseille vs Manchester City Dream11 Goalkeeper: Steve Mandanda

UEFA Champions League MAR vs MCI, Marseille vs Manchester City Dream11 Defenders: Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Duje Caleta-Carr

UEFA Champions League MAR vs MCI, Marseille vs Manchester City Dream11 Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Morgan Sanson, Dimitri Payet

UEFA Champions League MAR vs MCI, Marseille vs Manchester City Dream11 Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Konstantinos Mitroglou

UEFA Champions League MAR vs MCI, Marseille possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Steve Mandanda; Jordan Amavi, Duje Caleta-Carr, Alvaro Gonzalez; Boubacar Kamara, Kevin Strootman or Konstantinos Mitroglou, Valentin Rongier or Morgan Sanson, Michael Cuisance; Dimitri Payet, Florian Thauvin

UEFA Champions League MAR vs MCI, Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Marseille: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden or Benjamin Mendy; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero