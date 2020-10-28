Maradona Self-isolating At Home Due To COVID-19 Risk

BUENOS AIRES: Diego Maradona began self-isolating Tuesday after a person he works closely with showed symptoms of COVID-19, state news agency Telam reported.

Maradona, the coach of the Gimnasia y Esgrima team in Argentina’s top division, was self-isolating at home, according to Telam. He will remain in quarantine until test results are known. The person with symptoms was not identified.

The soccer great turns 60 years old on Friday.

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo was also in quarantine at home, the club said on Twitter. On Saturday, he was in contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to local media.

The Argentinian championship will restart this week. It was interrupted in March due to the pandemic.

