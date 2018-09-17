Marathon Man Eliud Kipchoge is the Great Hope Against the Two Hour Barrier

When Eliud Kipchoge created the world record in marathon in Berlin on September 16, an incredible 2 hours, 1 minute and 40 seconds, bettering the existing world record by 78 seconds, he was egging us all on in a great human project: breaking the two hour barrier. He is also the Great Hope, the major man in the incredible history of marathon where in one century, we have become almost one hour faster over the same distance making us wonder about the scope and strength of the human body. Have we, as human beings grown stronger and faster in just hundred years of the evolutionary cycle or is it just science and technology at play here?In April 10, 1896, Spiridon Louis of Greece ran 2.58.50 at the Athens Olympics. In 1908 London Olympics, Johnny Hayes of the US ran the distance in 2 hours 55 minutes and 18 seconds. Since then for almost 50 years the marathon race was dominated by the US and UK and basically white advanced nations till endurance running moved eastward so to say and Morocco-American runner Khalid Khannouchi won the 2002 London Marathon in 2.05.38. All of them chipped away at the timing as if they were all part of a divinely-commanded task to run faster and longer with no end in sight and time became a small thing in front of man’s mind. Since then distance running has been an African prerogative, with Kenyan, Ethiopian runners winning both the track and road versions of distance running.So it is easy to presume that Kenyan and Ethiopians are genetically inclined towards distance running. This is what even the sporting world largely believes. It has now been conclusively proved that genes have little role to play in the moulding of champion athletes or sportsmen and specifically endurance running for which Kenyans are now well known.Brighton University professor Yannis Pitsiladis collected genetic samples of about 1000 Kenyan top endurance runners and concluded quite emphatically that there is no special gene that makes you run fast. There are about 3000 Kenyan runners who make a living by professional running and after testing most of them out Pitsiladis said: “There is no compelling evidence that there are race related genes to explain this phenomenon.”Kipchoge, like other Kenyans or other top athletes from any country, lived a physical childhood running to and from school or engaging in other physical activities. So running comes naturally to them and their lungs can take in as much air as it wants and absorb the oxygen. Once when Usain Bolt was late for practise he ran all the way to the stadium from his home, something which no Indian athlete will do. All this shows up when the podium call comes up.Kipchoge’s Berlin run on September 17, was his 10th marathon run of which he has won 9. From his young days he had only one desire, one aim - to run. As a young kid he sold milk in the market but he always continued to run inspired by his coach and philosopher friend Patrick Sang, who was there to hug him in Berlin on Sunday. “There was this kid who would come and ask me for a training programme. So every two weeks I would give him a programme to follow and this went on for months,” Sang said about Kipchoge’s early days. “If I hadn’t met him, my life would be different,” Kipchoge said about Sang.So what did Kipchoge have apart from his burning desire, a characteristic of all world champions? A humility and a greed for learning. He keeps notes on all his runs and other things and by now has 15 notebooks of his ruminations according to a report. No wonder the world’s most incredible human being is also a philosopher at heart: “When I run I feel good, my mind feels good. I sleep in a free and I enjoy life.” He said recently.Kipchoge last year attempted to break the 2 hour barrier in the Nike supported ‘Breaking 2’ project, running in controlled conditions in a race track in Italy and finished at 2:00: 25. The timing was not recognised since it was set up, but the possibility of breaking the barrier became very much open. It became clear that Kipchoge would be marathon’s Roger Bannister.The Berlin run only showed that the dream is very close to turning real though experts had felt it would take another ten years to clip three minutes off the timing. Kipchoge clipped more than a minute now making the two hour barrier much closer than imagined earlier.What makes a marathon? How can a human being run the distance of 42 kilometres (26 miles 385 yards) in a rhythmic speed without even stopping a second?In its primitive urge, its utter lack of supporting instruments, its ability to give us pride in our own species, the marathon is unmatched. It is at the very root of athletic activity. To keep running and not to give up is life’s big lesson in every field. It is not for the faint hearted. The heart pounds at 160 beats a minute, the body works overtime to power the heart, lungs and legs. The burning and resynthesizing of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) creates three times as much heat as it does energy. Lactic acid begins to singe the muscles.According to journalist Jere Longman writing in NYTimes.com, a 1:59:59 marathon would require a searing pace of 4 minutes 34 seconds per mile, seven seconds faster than the pace of the current world record (or a bit less Kipchoge’s Berlien run) . It would require 85 to 90 percent of a runner’s maximum aerobic capacity — twice the capacity of an average man — and a sustained heart rate of about 160 to 170 beats per minute. (The typical resting rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute.).Pitsiladis has said that the 2-hour barrier can be broken only at sea level, maybe along the Dead Sea which is below sea level. Now Berlin looks a possibility as well since it is only 15 metres above sea level, there is no cross current and in any case all the last 7 marathon marks have been set in the German capital, not to count Bolt’s 100 metre world record.So one fine morning maybe in the next 2 or 3 years Kipchoge will start the Berlin marathon, with some bunnies pacing him and mankind will wonder forever at this humble man who challenged time and took us past the 2 hour barrier. That will be the biggest wall to fall in Berlin.