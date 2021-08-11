Marathon Runner Morhad Amdouni Responds to 'Water Bottle Controversy' at Tokyo Olympics

French runner Morhad Amdouni, while participating in Tokyo Olympics men’s marathon event, was filmed tripping multiple water bottles which were kept at the rehydration centre. In the video, Morhad can be seen running his hands over the water bottles which fall from the desk, as he picks up the last bottle. The video went viral on social media and Morhad was slammed for intending to sabotage his competitors from accessing the water bottles. Ben St Lawrence, Australian former Olympic distance runner, shared the video on his Twitter profile and captioned it - “Thoughts on Amdouni knocking over an entire row of water before taking the last one?”

Thoughts on Amdouni knocking over an entire row of water before taking the last one? pic.twitter.com/qrPaSzxLBW— Ben St Lawrence (@bennysaint) August 8, 2021

The video, till now, been viewed 5.1 million times and has been retweeted 5800 times. Soon after Ben St Lawrence shared the video, it was flooded with comments from his followers - while some speculated it as a deliberate act of not allowing his competitors from having water, some saw it as the epitome of unsportsmanship. One Twitter user wrote, “Lifetime ban, literally puts lives at risk,” while another user commented, “He shouldn’t feel welcome at any running event. Deliberate attempt to block other runners getting a drink.” The unanimous opinion was that he faces charges for his act.

Should be forced to pick them all up before he continues— Anthony (@gc_anthony) August 8, 2021

Don’t think he belongs at the olympics— Phil Buckle (@Camphill_phil) August 8, 2021

Lifetime ban, literally puts lives at risk— Robert Smithers (@Rob_Smithers) August 8, 2021

He shouldn’t feel welcome at any running event. Deliberate attempt to block other runners getting a drink— Scott Howe (@scotthowe1) August 8, 2021

However, the 33-year-old athlete responded to the Iiternet-bashing with a video on his Instagram profile, on Monday. Talking in French, he explains, since the water bottles were soaked in water beforehand to maintain their freshness, they were slippery and hence he had a difficult time grabbing one and ended up tripping the whole row. The athlete explained his side of the story in the Instagram video, and accompanied with a caption in French, which loosely translates to - “I gave everything for my country, for France.”

Morhad finished the men’s marathon in the 17th position at Tokyo Olympics. Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won the gold medal for the event, while Abdi Nageeye of Netherlands won the silver medal.

