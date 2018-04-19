English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Marcos Alonso Handed Three-match Ban, Out of Chelsea's FA Cup Clash
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso will miss Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton after being handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.
Marcus Alonso. (Reuters)
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso will miss Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton after being handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.
The 27-year-old was charged for his challenge on Southampton striker Shane Long during Chelsea's 3-2 Premier League win at St Mary's Stadium last weekend.
"Alonso denied the charge and further submitted that if found proven the suspension would be excessive, however, this was rejected following Wednesday's hearing," the FA said in a statement.
Spaniard Alonso, who was named in the PFA's Team of the Year earlier this week, will miss Chelsea's league trip to Burnley later on Thursday, the FA Cup semi-final, and a league match against Swansea City later this month.
Also Watch
The 27-year-old was charged for his challenge on Southampton striker Shane Long during Chelsea's 3-2 Premier League win at St Mary's Stadium last weekend.
"Alonso denied the charge and further submitted that if found proven the suspension would be excessive, however, this was rejected following Wednesday's hearing," the FA said in a statement.
Spaniard Alonso, who was named in the PFA's Team of the Year earlier this week, will miss Chelsea's league trip to Burnley later on Thursday, the FA Cup semi-final, and a league match against Swansea City later this month.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro Set For April 23 Launch: All we Know so Far
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Badumbaaa: Big B, Rishi Kapoor Turn Singers To Take You On A Jolly Ride In 102 Not Out First Song
- Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He'd Marry Madhuri Dixit If Given an Option
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh