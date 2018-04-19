GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Marcos Alonso Handed Three-match Ban, Out of Chelsea's FA Cup Clash

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso will miss Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton after being handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Reuters

Updated:April 19, 2018, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Marcos Alonso Handed Three-match Ban, Out of Chelsea's FA Cup Clash
Marcus Alonso. (Reuters)
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso will miss Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton after being handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was charged for his challenge on Southampton striker Shane Long during Chelsea's 3-2 Premier League win at St Mary's Stadium last weekend.

"Alonso denied the charge and further submitted that if found proven the suspension would be excessive, however, this was rejected following Wednesday's hearing," the FA said in a statement.

Spaniard Alonso, who was named in the PFA's Team of the Year earlier this week, will miss Chelsea's league trip to Burnley later on Thursday, the FA Cup semi-final, and a league match against Swansea City later this month.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You