Marcus Rashford Opens Up About His Experiences with Racial Attitudes and The Power of Positivity

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is a key cog for the team. The player has made an incredible start to his career. Recently, the star striker lay bare his experiences with racial attitudes, his mission to combat child hunger and England’s chances at the European Championship 2020, this summer in a striking cover shoot for Men’s Health magazine.

Rashford, who has been praised for his on-field heroics and public campaigns on the issues of homelessness, child hunger, has also received his fair share of criticism.“They do not prefer to see younger black individuals being profitable,” Rashford stated facing “jealousy and hate” spurred him on. He explained that he would not let any naysayers put him down and added, “There is a number of jealousy and a number of hate on the market.”

The 23-year-old also spoke about how he managed to endure on the right path as a child, admitting it would have been “very easy” to search out himself making some dangerous decisions. The striker, who grew up in a GBP 150,000 terraced council home in Wythenshawe, has suffered badly from high crime rates, poverty and drug problems. He also said that it could have so easily have gone wrong, as going around on bikes he would see some people “making a right turn” and he knew we didn’t live the way.

He additionally spoke about the struggles his household faced rising up in poverty, and how that had an impact on his childhood. Rashfordhad previously revealed how he is haunted by the memory of his mother Melanie crying herself to sleep as she struggled to provide for her family, in spite of working 14-hour shifts.

Recalling how he would “force himself to sleep” as he knew there would be a meal the next day, the talismanic striker launched his new initiative, the Child Food Poverty Task Force.

Rashford formed a coalition of charities and food businesses urging the government to tackle child hunger. He teamed up with Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, to launch the #EndChildFoodPoverty initiative.

According to a DailyMail report, more than 1.1 million people have signed Rashford’s petition to ensure no child goes hungry. The petition called for the government to expand access to free school meals and provide meals and activities during school holidays.

Opening up about Three Lions’ chances at the European Championship, Rashford said that the experience of the 2018 World Cup will see them succeed at the Euro 2020 this summer.“We’ve got a good chance,’ Rashford told, adding, “The talent and ability in the team is as high as I have seen it."

