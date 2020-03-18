Maria Sharapova Accepts Her Mistake After Keeping Tap on During #SafeHandsChallenge

Former tennis star Maria Sharapova has millions of fans around the world. She has now tried to use her influence to make people aware about washing hands properly as the world faces a coronavirus pandemic.

Sharapova shared a video on her Twitter account today where she can be seen taking the #SafeHandsChallenge. "Challenge accepted in an 80's hair scrunchie Smiling face with smiling eyes #SafeHandsChallenge #StayHome #please Thanks for starting this initiative, @PaulKagame," she wrote.

You got me out of my robe for a brief minute, @AngeKagame. Challenge accepted in an 80's hair scrunchie ?? #SafeHandsChallenge #StayHome #please ???? Thanks for starting this initiative, @PaulKagame. We miss Rwanda so much ?????? pic.twitter.com/f1fjAGgYTw — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 18, 2020

In the video, Sharapova can be seen showing the proper way to wash the hands. The video is quite insightful, however, there was a small loophole. She left the tap open as she was busy foaming her hands.

A Twitter user who was not impressed schooled the player. "Turn tap off whilst rubbing hands. Such a waste of water," read the comment.

Sharapova agreed and quickly accepted her mistake. "You're right! I usually do but have never been filmed while doing this so got carried away," she replied.

You're right! I usually do but have never been filmed while doing this so got carried away?? https://t.co/e9SPjV6OoQ — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 18, 2020

Many other social media users also highlighted this point, writing that one should not waste water while washing the hands.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also raised a similar point on her Instagram account a few days ago.

Sharapova nominated Naomi Campbell, Melinda Gates and Ellen de Genre for the hand wash challenge, reminding them to turn off the taps unlike her.