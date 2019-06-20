Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Maria Sharapova Falls to Ruthless Angelique Kerber at Mallorca Open

Maria Sharapova lost in straight sets to Angelique Kerber to crash out in round of 16 at the Mallorca Open

AFP

Updated:June 20, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maria Sharapova Falls to Ruthless Angelique Kerber at Mallorca Open
Maria Sharapova lost to Angelique Kerber in the Mallorca Open (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Madrid: Maria Sharapova's return from injury at the Mallorca Open came to an abrupt end on Thursday as she was convincingly beaten 6-2, 6-3 by Angelique Kerber.

Sharapova had not played since the end of January after taking time out to recover from a shoulder injury and her lack of sharpness was exposed by Kerber, who cruised into the quarter-finals.

Kerber will now face either Spaniard Paula Badosa Gibert or France's Caroline Garcia, who play later on Thursday, for a spot in the last four.

Sharapova had registered an impressive opening victory over Viktoria Kuzmova on Tuesday but Kerber was always going to offer a sterner test of the five-time major champion's form and fitness.

Facing the tournament's top seed at this stage is the price Sharapova has to pay now for her lowly world ranking of 85 and she could well be dealt a similarly tough draw at Wimbledon, which starts in less than a fortnight's time.

Kerber, meanwhile, has endured a rather disappointing first half of the season herself, having crashed out in the first round at the French Open last month, after losing in the last eight in Australia in January.

But overcoming an awkward early meeting with Sharapova will represent a timely boost of morale for the German, who won Wimbledon last year and will be one of the favourites again at the All England Club.

Belinda Bencic, whom Kerber beat en route to the title 11 months ago, is a potential semi-final opponent in Mallorca, after the Swiss came from a set down to beat America's Shelby Rogers.

Rogers claimed the first set but retired injured after Bencic levelled up and led in the decider, the match ending at 5-7, 6-3 3-1.

Bencic will now play another American in the quarters, teenager Amanda Anisimova, who defeated France's Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-4.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram