English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maria Sharapova Set for Return to Mallorca Open After 3-Months Injury Lay-Off
Maria Sharapova last made her on-court appearance at the St Petersburg Open in Russia in January.
Maria Sharapova had a shoulder surgery in February. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Madrid: Former world number one Maria Sharapova is expected to make her return after more than three months out with an injury at next week's Mallorca Open, tournament organisers announced on Monday.
Sharapova, 32, a five-time Grand Slam champion, has been sidelined since February after having surgery on a long-standing shoulder injury which has troubled her since 2008.
"After more than a week testing in Mallorca, Maria Sharapova has decided to accept the wildcard offered by the Mallorca Open," the statement said.
Sharapova has been struggling back to top fitness since her 15-month doping ban that ended in 2017.
Her last on-court appearance came at the St Petersburg Open in her native Russia in January after she had lost to eventual French Open winner Ashleigh Barty at the round of 16 of the Australian Open earlier in the month.
The competition at the WTA grass event in Mallorca begins on June 17 and Sharapova will be joined by reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber as well as fellow former world number one Victoria Azarenka.
Sharapova, 32, a five-time Grand Slam champion, has been sidelined since February after having surgery on a long-standing shoulder injury which has troubled her since 2008.
"After more than a week testing in Mallorca, Maria Sharapova has decided to accept the wildcard offered by the Mallorca Open," the statement said.
Sharapova has been struggling back to top fitness since her 15-month doping ban that ended in 2017.
Her last on-court appearance came at the St Petersburg Open in her native Russia in January after she had lost to eventual French Open winner Ashleigh Barty at the round of 16 of the Australian Open earlier in the month.
The competition at the WTA grass event in Mallorca begins on June 17 and Sharapova will be joined by reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber as well as fellow former world number one Victoria Azarenka.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Grooves to Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme and Instagram is Loving it
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review: The Wait has been Worth it
- Yuvraj Singh Likely to Get BCCI Approval for Participation in Foreign T20 Leagues
- 'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom
- Internet Cannot Get Over Kohli's 'Priceless' Reaction to Dhoni's Whistling Six Against Australia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results