English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maria Sharapova Withdraws From Miami Open
Maria Sharapova withdrew from next month's Miami Open on Wednesday following surgery last week to repair her injured right shoulder, tournament organisers said.
File image of Maria Sharapova. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
Miami: Maria Sharapova withdrew from next month's Miami Open on Wednesday following surgery last week to repair her injured right shoulder, tournament organisers said.
"We are sad to announce that @mariasharapova has withdrawn as she heals from a right shoulder procedure she underwent last week," a Miami Open post on Twitter said.
"We wish Maria a speedy recovery and look forward to having her back in Miami in 2020!"
In a statement on the WTA website, the 31-year-old Russian star said she had undergone a "small procedure" in an attempt to fix a longstanding shoulder problem.
"As many of you know, I have struggled with shoulder pain since last summer. For ten weeks post US Open, I focused on getting my rotator cuff and scapula strong to support a surgically repaired fraying tendon and a small labrum tear. Although my shoulder got strong, it didn't help the pain on impact.
"After a few different opinions in a few different countries, last week I had a small procedure done which will take a few weeks to heal."
Sharapova had already withdrawn from next week's WTA Indian Wells event citing the shoulder injury.
Sharapova has been struggling back to top fitness since watching from the sidelines during her 15-month doping ban that ended in 2017.
The former world number one missed out on a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals last month, but insisted she still believes she can increase her tally of five Slam titles.
"We are sad to announce that @mariasharapova has withdrawn as she heals from a right shoulder procedure she underwent last week," a Miami Open post on Twitter said.
"We wish Maria a speedy recovery and look forward to having her back in Miami in 2020!"
In a statement on the WTA website, the 31-year-old Russian star said she had undergone a "small procedure" in an attempt to fix a longstanding shoulder problem.
"As many of you know, I have struggled with shoulder pain since last summer. For ten weeks post US Open, I focused on getting my rotator cuff and scapula strong to support a surgically repaired fraying tendon and a small labrum tear. Although my shoulder got strong, it didn't help the pain on impact.
"After a few different opinions in a few different countries, last week I had a small procedure done which will take a few weeks to heal."
Sharapova had already withdrawn from next week's WTA Indian Wells event citing the shoulder injury.
Sharapova has been struggling back to top fitness since watching from the sidelines during her 15-month doping ban that ended in 2017.
The former world number one missed out on a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals last month, but insisted she still believes she can increase her tally of five Slam titles.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan on Dating Rumours: I Don’t Know How to React
- Saif Ali Khan on Playing Villain in Taanaji: He Just Happens to be on the Wrong Side
- India-Pak Tensions: Do Not Believe Everything You Read or See on WhatsApp And Twitter
- ‘Deserve More Chances Consistently’: Rahane Hopeful of World Cup Call Up
- Sudani from Nigeria: Amid Escalating Tensions, This is The Most Searched Topic in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results