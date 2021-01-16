Mariners Avoid Arbitration With Crawford, Murphy And Montero
The Seattle Mariners agreed to terms with infielder J.P. Crawford, catcher Tom Murphy and righthander Rafael Montero, avoiding arbitration with all three players Friday.
January 16, 2021
Crawford’s 2021 deal is for $2.05 million, Murphy’s is for $875,000 and Montero’s is for $2.25 million.
The 26-year-old Crawford won his first Gold Glove last season. At the plate, he hit .255, but after a hot start his numbers fell off in late August and September. Crawford made a prorated $213,259 on a salary of $575,800.
Murphy was slated to be Seattles starting catcher, but injuries from summer camp led to him missing the entire season. Murphy broke a bone in his left foot and had setbacks in his recovery. He made a prorated $213,815 on a salary of $577,300.
Montero was one of Seattles biggest offseason acquisitions in the hopes of improving a bullpen that was among the worst in baseball. The 30-year-old right-hander was the Rangers’ closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined due to a shoulder injury after just two appearances. Montero converted all eight of his save opportunities. He earned a prorated $290,741 on a salary of $785,000.
