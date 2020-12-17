News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Mariners Continue Bullpen Makeover, Sign Keynan Middleton
1-MIN READ

Mariners Continue Bullpen Makeover, Sign Keynan Middleton

Mariners Continue Bullpen Makeover, Sign Keynan Middleton

The Seattle Mariners continued their bullpen overhaul Wednesday by signing righthanded reliever Keynan Middleton.

SEATTLE: The Seattle Mariners continued their bullpen overhaul Wednesday by signing right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton.

The 27-year-old appeared in 13 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels as he continued to work his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent during the 2018 season. Middleton has appeared in just 24 major league games over the past two seasons.

Middleton was 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA last season. His best professional season came in 2017 when he went 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 64 appearances for the Angels. Middletons signing came a day after the Mariners acquired Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers

Middleton grew up in the Portland, Oregon, area and played baseball and basketball at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Mariners designated for assignment outfielder Phillip Ervin.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...