Mark Henry's Incredible Body Transformation Ahead of His Shock Return to WWE

Former ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Mark Henry is preparing for a final swansong in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after losing a whopping amount of weight. The 49-year-old had bid adieu to WWE world in 2017. He last appeared in WrestleMania 33.Henry lifted two world titles during his illustrious WWE career. However, the 49-year-old Hall of Famer wants to make a comeback to the ring to allow the new generation to see him in action.

“There’s a lot of kids that didn’t get to see me wrestle. They only saw me on YouTube,” he said on The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore podcast, before adding, “It’s been enough time that has passed.”

Henry further explained his decision to return, saying that he was not given a farewell match. The WWE legend even apologies to fans for lying about his retirement, before insisting that he owed one last game, “to pay tribute to the fans.”

Ahead of his return to the fighting arena, Henry has shed a staggering 38 kilograms (80 pounds) weight, and he now looks better than ever. The 49-year-old star further said that it would not be easy to defeat him. However, the former US National Weightlifting champion also insisted that at this age, people don’t expect him to play a “20 minute, five-star match.”

Henry has represented the USA in weightlifting at the Olympics in 1992 and 1996 at his prime. He also won the US National Weightlifting title in 1993, 1994 and 1996.He even went on to win American Open in 1992. Henry had also grabbed the gold, silver, and bronze medal at the Pan American Games in 1995. He was also the first man to win the annual Arnold Strongman Classic in 2002.

Henry was inducted into the ‘WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018’ in April 2018.

