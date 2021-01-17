News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Markstrom Records Shutout, Flames Top Canucks 3-0
1-MIN READ

Markstrom Records Shutout, Flames Top Canucks 3-0

Markstrom Records Shutout, Flames Top Canucks 3-0

Sean Monahan, Dillon Dube and Matthew Tkachuk scored powerplay goals and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves and shut out his former team as the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 30 Saturday night.

CALGARY, Alberta: Sean Monahan, Dillon Dube and Matthew Tkachuk scored power-play goals and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves and shut out his former team as the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 Saturday night.

Calgarys home-opener was the first NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome since March 8, 2020, a span of 10 months and eight days.

Vancouver goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 32 of 35 shots in the loss.

Flames offseason acquisitions Markstrom, defenseman Chris Tanev and forward Josh Leivo faced their former Canucks teammates.

Markstrom played a combined 243 regular-season and playoff games for Vancouver, while Tanev played 10 seasons, and Leivo his last two for the Canucks.

Both Markstrom and Tanev made life difficult for their former club. Tanev led the Flames in blocked shots with seven including three when Calgary was short-handed.

Former Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic returned to the Saddledome with the Canucks.

The Canucks (1-2-0) played their third road game in four nights.

NOTES: Flames goaltender David Rittich dressed Saturday after sitting out the season-opener because of family issues. … Off-season acquisition Dominik Simon made his Flames debut Saturday. … Calgary is 9-8-3 in home openers since turn of the century.

UP NEXT

The Flames and Canucks complete a two-game set on Monday.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...