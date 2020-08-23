Marlins Catcher Cervelli Departs Nightcap After Two Innings

WASHINGTON: Miami Marlins catcher Francisco Cervelli left after two innings of the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night against the Washington Nationals. The team did not immediately announce a reason for his departure.

Cervelli, who is hitting .245 with three homers and 7 RBIs as Miamis primary catcher, flew out to right in the second inning in his only plate appearance.

Jorge Alfaro, who was activated from the injured list after missing the Marlins first 18 games due to COVID-19, took over behind the plate for Cervelli. Alfaro caught the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

