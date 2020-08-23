SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Marlins Catcher Cervelli Departs Nightcap After Two Innings

Marlins Catcher Cervelli Departs Nightcap After Two Innings

Miami Marlins catcher Francisco Cervelli left after two innings of the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night against the Washington Nationals. The team did not immediately announce a reason for his departure.

Share this:

WASHINGTON: Miami Marlins catcher Francisco Cervelli left after two innings of the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night against the Washington Nationals. The team did not immediately announce a reason for his departure.

Cervelli, who is hitting .245 with three homers and 7 RBIs as Miamis primary catcher, flew out to right in the second inning in his only plate appearance.

Jorge Alfaro, who was activated from the injured list after missing the Marlins first 18 games due to COVID-19, took over behind the plate for Cervelli. Alfaro caught the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

___

Also Watch

Pulwama Chargesheet: JeM Sent Money To Umer Farooq In 5 Instalments | CNN News18

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 23, 2020, 6:27 AM IST
Next Story
Loading