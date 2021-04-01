Marriage is Not Bliss, But it Can Be: Serena Williams Opens Up on Secret of Relationships

American tennis star Serena Williams, who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently said in an interview that one of the most important things in a relationship is ‘communication’.

Serena, who has been married since 2017 and has a daughter Alexis Olympia with Ohanian, said that her relationship works because they both put the effort to keep things afloat.

“Marriage is not bliss. But it can be if you work at it,” Serena said speaking in a video for dating app, Bumble.

Serena also said that not having loyalty is the deal breaker in any relationship, while adding that time is the best healer when it comes to heartbreak.

“Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal. But time heals all wounds,” said Williams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, more than anyone else in her sport’s professional era, which began in 1968.

More than half came from 2010-19: four at Wimbledon, three apiece at the U.S. Open and Australian Open, two at the French Open. That includes a run of four in a row from the U.S. Open in 2014 through Wimbledon in 2015, her second self-styled “Serena Slam."

She won gold medals in singles and doubles (with her sister, Venus) at the 2012 Olympics as well as becoming the oldest woman to win a Grand Slam singles trophy in the professional era. Serena is also the oldest No. 1 in WTA history, equaling Steffi Graf’s record for most consecutive weeks atop the rankings.