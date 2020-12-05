News18 Logo

    Marseille Beats Nimes 2-0 To Move To 2nd In French League

    Marseille defeated southern rival Nimes 20 to move to second in the French league on Friday with a game in hand.

    NIMES, France: Marseille defeated southern rival Nimes 2-0 to move to second in the French league on Friday with a game in hand.

    Andre Villas-Boas side had to wait till the 57th minute for the opening goal when lvaro Gonzlez set up Daro Benedetto.

    The visitors task was made easier when Nimes midfielder Andrs Cubas was sent off in the 77th for his second yellow card after fouling Morgan Sanson three minutes after his first booking.

    Valre Germain sealed the result in the 84th to help Marseille move just one point behind Paris Saint-Germain having played a game less than the defending champion.

    PSG plays at Montpellier on Saturday.

    More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    • First Published:
