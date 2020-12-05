Next Story
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
Marseille Beats Nimes 2-0 To Move To 2nd In French League
Marseille defeated southern rival Nimes 20 to move to second in the French league on Friday with a game in hand.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: December 05, 2020, 04:00 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
NIMES, France: Marseille defeated southern rival Nimes 2-0 to move to second in the French league on Friday with a game in hand.
Andre Villas-Boas side had to wait till the 57th minute for the opening goal when lvaro Gonzlez set up Daro Benedetto.
The visitors task was made easier when Nimes midfielder Andrs Cubas was sent off in the 77th for his second yellow card after fouling Morgan Sanson three minutes after his first booking.
Valre Germain sealed the result in the 84th to help Marseille move just one point behind Paris Saint-Germain having played a game less than the defending champion.
PSG plays at Montpellier on Saturday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports