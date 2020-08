Marta, Vogt homer to Carry Diamondbacks over Padres 3-2

Starling Mart and Stephen Vogt homered off Chris Paddack in the sixth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Padres failed to capitalize on two more home runs by Fernando Tatis Jr., including his second leadoff homer in as many nights. The 21-year-old star shortstop has seven homers this year and has reached base in all 15 games, the longest streak of his career.

Tatis second homer, off Hctor Rondn in the eighth, pulled the Padres to 3-2.

All the excitement of Tatis leadoff drive off Merrill Kelly (2-1) disappeared by the fourth inning, when Vogts sacrifice fly brought in Mart, who hit a leadoff double and advanced on a groundout.

Mart sent a charge through the Diamondbacks dugout in the sixth when he hit a go-ahead homer off the side of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner. The Diamondbacks cheers could be heard all around empty Petco Park.

With two outs, Vogt drove a ball into the home run porch down the right field line to chase Paddack (2-1). They were the first for both Mart and Vogt.

Kelly allowed six hits in six innings, struck out four and walked none. Paddack permitted five hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out six and walked two.

Archie Bradley pitched the ninth for his third save.

Tatis homered to left-center on Kellys second pitch. On Friday night, he homered on the first pitch from Luke Weaver.

Tatis has eight career leadoff homers, second in franchise history to Will Venables 10. It was the third time he hit leadoff homers in consecutive games. The last was exactly a year ago, on Aug. 7 and 8, 2019.

He has an extra-base hit in six straight games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: Activated 1B Eric Hosmer from the 10-day injured list. He had been sidelined by gastritis. To make room on the roster, the Padres optioned OF Abraham Almonte to their alternate site.

ODD E-5

Padres third baseman Manny Machado committed an error in shallow right field when he let Vogts grounder go under his glove during a shift in the second inning. Machado almost always makes the long jog over to right when the Padres put on a shift against a left-handed hitter.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.04 ERA) is scheduled to start Sundays series finale, looking for his first win since Aug. 30 vs. the Padres and first on the road since July 28, 2019, at Petco Park. He lost his Diamondbacks debut here on opening day, 7-2.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 1.72 ERA) beat the Diamondbacks at home on July 25 in his season debut. He has allowed one earned run in each of his three outings.

