Martens Double Sends Barcelona to Women's Champions League Final

Lieke Martens scored twice as Barcelona advanced to the final of the Women’s Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in the second leg of their semi-final.

Barcelona, the 2019 runners-up, will play Chelsea or Bayern Munich for the title in Gothenburg on May 16 after going through 3-2 on aggregate. It is the first final without a French team since 2014.

After a 1-1 draw in France last weekend, Dutch winger Martens put Barcelona in front on eight minutes at the Johan Cruyff Stadium with a superb curling strike.

She then ghosted in at the far post to double Barcelona’s advantage on the half-hour, tapping in a cross from Caroline Graham Hansen.

PSG, who ended Lyon’s five-year reign in the quarter-finals, soon pulled a goal back when Marie-Antoinette Katoto prodded in after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

Jenni Hermoso, the competition’s top scorer this season, and Marta Torrejon both hit the woodwork for Barcelona in the second half as the Spaniards held on to reach the final for the second time.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam