Marte's Homer Gives Marlins 3-2 Win Over Blue Jays

MIAMI: Starling Marte celebrated his Miami debut with a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, helping the Marlins top the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Marte, who was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Monday, drove a 1-0 pitch from Shun Yamaguchi (1-3) deep to left-center for his third homer. He also reached on an error in the sixth and scored from first on Garrett Cooper’s double.
James Hoyt (1-0) got the final two outs in the eighth for the win, and Brandon Kinzler pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.
Jon Berti homered for Miami, which had dropped its last eight home games.
