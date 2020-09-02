SPORTS

Marte's Homer Gives Marlins 3-2 Win Over Blue Jays

Starling Marte celebrated his Miami debut with a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, helping the Marlins top the Toronto Blue Jays 32 on Tuesday night.

MIAMI: Starling Marte celebrated his Miami debut with a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, helping the Marlins top the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Marte, who was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Monday, drove a 1-0 pitch from Shun Yamaguchi (1-3) deep to left-center for his third homer. He also reached on an error in the sixth and scored from first on Garrett Cooper’s double.

James Hoyt (1-0) got the final two outs in the eighth for the win, and Brandon Kinzler pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

Jon Berti homered for Miami, which had dropped its last eight home games.

  • First Published: September 2, 2020, 7:15 AM IST
