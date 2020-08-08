Marti? and Kontaveit reach Palermo Open semifinals

PALERMO, Sicily Top-seeded Petra Marti and fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit advanced to the semifinals of the first tour-level event in five months at the Palermo Ladies Open on Friday.

Marti beat qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) then Kontaveit defeated Italian teenager Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Marti was coming off a three-set win a day earlier.

I had two tough matches and my bodys holding up well, Marti said. I have no major issues just maybe soreness that Im sure we all have in the first tournament back.

It feels nice to be reminded of how it feels to be that kind of tired. But all in all Im happy. I had some good weeks of practice and its paying off.

Kontaveit said she was looking forward to facing Marti.

I was doing fitness for a long time, Kontaveit said of the break due to the coronavirus pandemic. I started playing a lot of tennis 1 months ago.

