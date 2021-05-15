Martin Garrix Collaborates With Bono and The Edge for UEFA EURO 2020's Official Song ‘We Are The People'

With less than a month for the kickstart of UEFA Euro 2020on June 11, the official song for the tournament has been released and is now available across streaming platforms. The song We Are The Peoplefeatures Dutch DJ Martin Garrix along with U2 stars Bono and The Edge. The music video of the song features all three artists, and the visuals are in perfect sync with the music, creating an uplifting and inspiring story.According to Rollingstone.com, Garrix started working on the song almost three years ago alone. However, early in the process, he realized that there was ‘U2 vibe’ in the guitar intro of the song and thought of collaborating with the actual members of the band. He reached out to the U2 members for the song, and much to his surprisse, Bono called him back to talk over the plans the very night.

Later, The Edge too joined them, and the song started ‘taking off’ into an anthem.Interestingly, all this happened before the start of the COVID-19 out break last year as the championship was originally slated for 2020. The trio managed to keep their collaboration a secret for the last two years and there were even no rumours of something like this happening.

In addition,Garrix has also composed the tournament’s walkout and broadcast music. For every year since 1992, UEFA Euro Championshiphas had official songs and Garrix joins the league of artists such as Nelly Furtado, Simply Red, and Enrique Iglesias, who have worked on the UEFA Euro Championship’s songs.

UEFA Euro Championship 2020 will kickstart with the inaugural match between Turkey and Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. For the first time in the tournament’s history, matches of UEFA Euro Championship will be held in 11 different cities across Europe. The matches will be held in Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg, and Seville.The final will be played on July 11, 2021, at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here