Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

DUESSELDORF, Germany Lautaro Martinez played chief tormentor as Inter Milan claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final and come closer to a first title in nine years on Monday.

Argentine striker Martinez was the pinnacle of a perfect tactical display as Antonio Conte’s team set up a clash with five-time champions Sevilla, also thanks to a goal by Danilo D’Ambrosio and a Romelu Lukaku brace.

Shakhtar had their share of possession but failed to threaten a compact Inter side, who eventually completely overwhelmed their opponents.

Sevilla beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday to book their place in Friday’s showdown.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

