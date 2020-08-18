SPORTS

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Lautaro Martinez played chief tormentor as Inter Milan claimed an emphatic 50 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final and come closer to a first title in nine years on Monday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 2:27 AM IST
DUESSELDORF, Germany Lautaro Martinez played chief tormentor as Inter Milan claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final and come closer to a first title in nine years on Monday.

Argentine striker Martinez was the pinnacle of a perfect tactical display as Antonio Conte’s team set up a clash with five-time champions Sevilla, also thanks to a goal by Danilo D’Ambrosio and a Romelu Lukaku brace.

Shakhtar had their share of possession but failed to threaten a compact Inter side, who eventually completely overwhelmed their opponents.

Sevilla beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday to book their place in Friday’s showdown.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 18, 2020, 2:27 AM IST
