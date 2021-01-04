News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Martinez Scores 23 To Lead New Hampshire Over Maine 62-58
1-MIN READ

Martinez Scores 23 To Lead New Hampshire Over Maine 62-58

Jayden Martinez had a careerhigh 23 points as New Hampshire narrowly beat Maine 6258 on Sunday, splitting the weekend series.

ORONO, Maine: Jayden Martinez had a career-high 23 points as New Hampshire narrowly beat Maine 62-58 on Sunday, splitting the weekend series.

Qon Murphy had 11 points for New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1 America East Conference).

JaShonte Wright-McLeish had a career-high 12 points for the Black Bears (1-4, 1-3). Mykhailo Yagodin added 10 points. Stephane Ingo had 10 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and four blocks.

Maine defeated New Hampshire 59-56 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


