Marton Fucsovics Becomes 1st Hungarian Man in Wimbledon Quarters Since 1948

Marton Fucsovics (Photo Credit: AP)

Wimbledon 2021: Marton Fucsovics registered the biggest win of his career as he knocked out 5th seed Andrey Rublev to make the quarters.

Marton Fucsovics became just the third Hungarian man and first in 73 years to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday. The 29-year-old, ranked at 48 in the world, defeated Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 and now meets Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals. Fucsovics blasted 41 winners past Rublev as he reached his first quarter-final at the Slams.

He is only the third Hungarian man in history to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after Bela von Kehrling (1929) and Jozsef Asboth (1948).

first published:July 05, 2021, 20:42 IST