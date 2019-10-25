Marvel-ous: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Transforms Into a Marvel Superhero

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is a superhero in the eyes of many a fan, as the 22-year-old world number 3 goes around winning titles throughout the world.

Now the Tennis star has a Marvel superhero named 'Naomi' modeled after her as the new original promotional superhero character for Japanese watch manufacturer Citizen Watch. Naomi Osaka is the brand ambassador for the watch company.

The superhero character has been designed by Marvel, who are creators of hugely popular characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Spiderman, and The Avengers, among others.

"It's like a dream to have become my favorite Marvel superhero!! I've loved it since I saw it! I hope everyone likes it," Osaka said after 'Naomi' was unveiled.

Osaka even took to Twitter to share the news with the caption: "Marvel-ous".

Earlier this month, Osaka chose to represent Japan at next year's Tokyo Olympics, after she turned 22 (on 16 October), the age at which Japanese law obliges dual-nationality citizens to choose one,

Osaka held dual nationality with Japan and the United States as she was born to a mother from Japan and a father from Haiti.

