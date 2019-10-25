Marvel-ous: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Transforms Into a Marvel Superhero
Naomi Osaka got her own Marvel superhero as part of Citizen Watch's new promotional.
Naomi Osaka as a Marvel Superhero (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tennis star Naomi Osaka is a superhero in the eyes of many a fan, as the 22-year-old world number 3 goes around winning titles throughout the world.
Now the Tennis star has a Marvel superhero named 'Naomi' modeled after her as the new original promotional superhero character for Japanese watch manufacturer Citizen Watch. Naomi Osaka is the brand ambassador for the watch company.
The superhero character has been designed by Marvel, who are creators of hugely popular characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Spiderman, and The Avengers, among others.
"It's like a dream to have become my favorite Marvel superhero!! I've loved it since I saw it! I hope everyone likes it," Osaka said after 'Naomi' was unveiled.
Osaka even took to Twitter to share the news with the caption: "Marvel-ous".
Marvel-ous 😉😊 pic.twitter.com/N9SUsUUxLA
— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) October 25, 2019
Earlier this month, Osaka chose to represent Japan at next year's Tokyo Olympics, after she turned 22 (on 16 October), the age at which Japanese law obliges dual-nationality citizens to choose one,
Osaka held dual nationality with Japan and the United States as she was born to a mother from Japan and a father from Haiti.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stop Tearing Other Women Down: Did Selena Gomez Just Shield Ex-beau Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Baldwin?
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Balika Vadhu Co-star Sheetal Khandal Accuses Him of Touching Her Inappropriately
- Marvel-ous: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Transforms Into a Marvel Superhero
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet