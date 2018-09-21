English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Mary Kom Aiming for Sixth Title at New Delhi World Championships
The World Women's Boxing Championships, to be hosted by India after more than a decade, will be held from November 15 in the national capital, a top official of the international body said Friday.
Mary Kom. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The World Women's Boxing Championships, to be hosted by India after more than a decade, will be held from November 15 in the national capital, a top official of the international body said Friday.
The teams will have to be here by November 13, with the competition starting a couple of days later.
"The AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships will be held in New Delhi in November 13-25," an official of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) told PTI.
The marquee tournament was last held in India in 2006 and remains the best for the country in terms of performance. India had topped the medal tally with four gold, three silver and one bronze medal.
The celebrated M C Mary Kom, who has been nicknamed 'Magnificent Mary' by the AIBA, will be gunning for a sixth world title at the event which would conclude with the finals on November 24.
She won gold medals in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010 editions.
"The deadline for registration in the AIBA Database to the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships is October 5," the official said.
In the last edition of the event, which started in 2001, India won just a silver, through Sonia Lather in the featherweight (57kg) category.
The first edition of the women's world championship was held in the Unites States in Scranton in 2001.
All participating countries would be required to land in New Delhi before November 13.
"All boxers must be accompanied by at least one AIBA certified coach at ringside during the bouts."
November 20 has been set aside as the rest day after the quarterfinal stage winds up on November 19.
The teams will have to be here by November 13, with the competition starting a couple of days later.
"The AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships will be held in New Delhi in November 13-25," an official of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) told PTI.
The marquee tournament was last held in India in 2006 and remains the best for the country in terms of performance. India had topped the medal tally with four gold, three silver and one bronze medal.
The celebrated M C Mary Kom, who has been nicknamed 'Magnificent Mary' by the AIBA, will be gunning for a sixth world title at the event which would conclude with the finals on November 24.
She won gold medals in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010 editions.
"The deadline for registration in the AIBA Database to the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships is October 5," the official said.
In the last edition of the event, which started in 2001, India won just a silver, through Sonia Lather in the featherweight (57kg) category.
The first edition of the women's world championship was held in the Unites States in Scranton in 2001.
All participating countries would be required to land in New Delhi before November 13.
"All boxers must be accompanied by at least one AIBA certified coach at ringside during the bouts."
November 20 has been set aside as the rest day after the quarterfinal stage winds up on November 19.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championship: Indian Colts Open Campaign With Narrow Win Against Vietnam
- Google Tweaks Privacy Policy for Its Indian Payment App After Paytm Complaint
- Legend Michael Phelps Slams WADA for Lifting Russia Doping Ban
- Rhea Chakraborty Gets Heavily Trolled for Sharing These Pictures With Mahesh Bhatt
- Bigg Boss Day 4: S Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra Get into a Heated Argument
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...