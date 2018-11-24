Mary Kom Becomes Most Successful Boxer in World Championships History with Sixth Gold

A lot has been made of MC Mary Kom’s veteran status coming into the 2018 edition of the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.The Manipuri boxer remains a popular figure in her country and was being greeted by cheers even before her bout opened proceedings on Saturday.Mary looked confident before the match, and Hanna Okhota, her 22-year old opponent from Ukraine, gave her all but by the time the bout was coming to a close, Mary was almost toying with her.Mary might have slowed down just a little with age, but her reflexes remain strong as ever and her experience clearly showed in this bout.The first round saw her opponent come out all guns blazing, but while she was the more aggressive of the two, it was the Indian who landed more punches.This was, indeed the story of the match. Mary waited for her opponent to pounce and was landing haymakers before Okhota even knew what was happening.The final round was one-sided as Mary, who seemed intent on leaving little room for doubt for the judges, landed a series of punches as the clock ran down.Yet despite doing more than enough to win the bout, her relief at being declared the winner by unanimous decision was palpable. So much so, in fact, that she broke down in tears while addressing the media.“Thank you, thank you so much for supporting me,” was all she could manage before sinking her head into her hands.However, she would go on to reveal why she was emotional. “Today I am feeling a little bit emotional since I have been feeling there is no category in the Olympic Games. Because of your love and support, I am able to qualify.“Four years ago I was unable to qualify; I am still suffering from making the weight. Thank you all. I don’t have anything to give except for a gold in Olympics. I am still dreaming about winning the gold in 2020.”Having become the most successful boxer in the history of the women’s world championships, Mary now has all eyes on going for glory at the Tokyo Olympics, which is less than two years away.Her win against China’s Wu Yu in the quarterfinals had assured her of her seventh medal in the history of the tournament but Mary had asserted after that bout that she was gunning for gold.“I can’t take it easy in any way. I’ll have to give my 100% in every bout and I am focused on what lies ahead,” she had told reporters after entering the semi-finals.This is the seventh time the 35-year old is competing in the World Boxing Championship. She is now the most successful boxer in the history of the tournament having won six gold medals.She had won a gold medal the last time New Delhi hosted the tournament in 2006 and has won seven medals overall, having also clinched one silver medal in the first edition of the Championships in 2001.