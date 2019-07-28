Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mary Kom Decimates Australia's April Franks to Win Gold at President's Cup

Mary Kom won the gold medal in 51kg category by defeating Australian April Franks 5-0 at the 23rd President's Cup.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 28, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mary Kom Decimates Australia's April Franks to Win Gold at President's Cup
File photo of Mary Kom.
Loading...

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom claimed the gold medal without breaking a sweat in the 23rd President's Cup, asserting her supremacy in a lop-sided 51kg bout final in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on Sunday.

The Olympic bronze medallist pugilist decimated Australian April Franks 5-0.

The 36-year-old Indian had also won a gold medal at the India Open boxing tournament in May, but skipped the Asian Championships as part of a larger plan to enhance her chances of Olympic qualification. The Asian Championship was held in Thailand in May.

Fresh from winning the gold at the India Open two months ago, Mary Kom participated in this prestigious tournament with the aim of testing herself and getting some much-needed bouts under the belt ahead of the World Championships.

Mary Kom, who claimed her sixth world title last year in Delhi, will now be looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2019 World Boxing Championships for women will be held from September 7 to 21.

Mary Kom took to Twitter to post a video of herself on the podium as the national anthem played during the medal ceremony. She added, "Winning means you're willing to go longer,work harder and give more effort than anyone else."

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Mary Kom on her victory.

(With PTI inputs)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram