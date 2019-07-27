Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mary Kom, Gaurav Bidhuri Get Tough Wins to Enter Finals of President's Cup

Mary Kom beat Vietnam's Anh vo Thi Kim while Gaurav Bidhuri beat Philippines' Ogayre Junmilardo to reach finals at President's Cup.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mary Kom, Gaurav Bidhuri Get Tough Wins to Enter Finals of President's Cup
Mary Kom got a 3-2 win over Vietnam's Anh vo Thi Kim. (Photo Credit: BFI)
Loading...

Six-time World Championships gold medallist Mary Kom and former World Championships bronze medallist Gaurav Bidhuri on Saturday staved off tough challenges in their respective weight categories to make the finals of 23rd President's Cup in Labuan Bajo in Indonesia.

Apart from Mary Kom and Bidhuri, nine other Indian boxers also reached the finals.

Fresh from winning the gold at the India Open two months ago, Indian boxing legend Mary Kom participated in this prestigious tournament with the aim of testing herself and getting some much-needed bouts under the belt ahead of the World Championships in October.

Mary (51kg) had to sweat it out against Vietnam's Anh vo Thi Kim in the semifinal before she could prevail 3-2 over her opponent.

Mary will be continuing her gold quest against Australia's Franks April on Sunday.

India's other star pugilist Bidhuri (56kg) also laboured to a tough 3-2 win over Philippines' Ogayre Junmilardo.

2017 Ulaanbaatar Cup gold medallist Ankush Dahiya too notched up a victory by an identical scoreline over Korea's Giheon You in 64kg, while Simon Prestige Memorial tournament 2017 bronze medallist Neeraj Swami also showed his resolve to eke out a gritty 3-2 win over Indonesia's Langu Kornelis K.

Among the men, only Ananta Pralhad Chopade (52kg) had a breezy win as he outpunched Sri Lanka's Dharmasena Piyal 5-0 to progress to the final.

India Open gold medallist Jamuna Boro (54kg) will take on Italy's veteran boxer Giulia Lamagna after a commanding 5-0 win over Kase Serlin Alin Liliwati of Indonesia.

Earlier, World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and GeeBee Boxing silver medallist Dinesh Dagar (69kg) had confirmed their places in the final of this event.

Asian Boxing Championships silver medallist Simranjit was flawless in her first bout of the tournament and outpunched Italy's Francesca Martusciello 5-0 in a commanding performance to enter the final, where she will be up against Indonesia's Asian Games bronze medallist Hasanah Huswatun.

Dagar, a silver medallist at the 2018 India Open, posted a convincing 5-0 victory over Indonesian Naumeo Defri and set up a meeting with Samada Saputra in the title clash.

In 48kg, Monika ended the challenge of Indonesia's Niis Anggelina 5-0 to book her place in the final against Endang of Indonesia.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram