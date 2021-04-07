Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain in Indian Women's Boxing Squad for Asian Championships

Olympic-bound six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) will spearhead the Indian women’s challenge in the Asian Boxing Championship slated to be held here from May 21 to 31. Mary Kom is a six-time Asian medallist, including five gold medals. She had opted out of the previous edition of the event in 2019.

She recently won a bronze medal at a tournament in Spain, her first competitive outing since qualifying for the Olympics a year ago. Another prominent name in the team for the continental showpiece is two-time world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg). The Assam boxer is also bound for the Olympic Games.

Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) are the other Tokyo-qualified boxers in the squad. Kaur had claimed a silver medal in the previous edition of the championship, which was held in Bangkok. Rani, on the other hand, would be aiming to add a second successive Asian gold to her kitty. She won the top honours in 2019 in the 81kg division.

Rookie Jasmine (57kg), who clinched a gold medal in her maiden international competitive outing last month in Spain, has got the nod ahead of the more experienced Manisha, who was a bronze-winner at the 2019 Asian meet. Jasmine defeated Manisha in the selection trials. Also in the squad is former junior world champion Sakshi.

The Team: Monika (48kg), Mary Kom (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jasmine (57kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Pwilao Basumatary (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Saweety (81kg), Anupma (+81kg).

.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here