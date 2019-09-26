Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Mary Kom More Admired than Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar in India: Survey

Mary Kom is the most admired woman in India, according to a survey by the conducted by YouGov, ahead of the likes of Kiran Bedi, Lata Mangeshkar, Sushma Swaraj.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 26, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mary Kom More Admired than Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar in India: Survey
Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom and Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Indian boxing legend Mary Kom tops the 'most admired women' list in India according to an annual survey conducted by YouGov. The six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom has an admiration rating of 10.30 per cent, which makes her the only Indian among the top 25 in the world.

Other Indians who have made it to the list includes Kiran Bedi (9.46 per cent), Lata Mangeshkar (9.23 per cent), Sushma Swaraj (7.13 per cent) and Deepika Padukone (6.35 per cent).

The survey was conducted on 42,000 people from 41 countries to create the list of most admired people in the world, with two separate categories for men and women. The most-admired woman in the world is Michelle Obama, followed (in order) by Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, and Emma Watson.

Admired

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old Olympic bronze medallist name had been suggested for the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award, country's second-highest civilian award. In 2013, Mary was honoured with Padma Bhushan and was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2006.

In August at the first-ever 'Awards for Asia' ceremony organised by the Asian Sportswriters Union (AIPS Asia), Mary bagged the Best Female Athlete Award following her exploits in the Asian women's boxing scene.

According to the survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most admired men in India with an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose admiration rating is 8.58 per cent, is at number 2.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram