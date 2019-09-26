Mary Kom More Admired than Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar in India: Survey

Indian boxing legend Mary Kom tops the 'most admired women' list in India according to an annual survey conducted by YouGov. The six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom has an admiration rating of 10.30 per cent, which makes her the only Indian among the top 25 in the world.

Other Indians who have made it to the list includes Kiran Bedi (9.46 per cent), Lata Mangeshkar (9.23 per cent), Sushma Swaraj (7.13 per cent) and Deepika Padukone (6.35 per cent).

The survey was conducted on 42,000 people from 41 countries to create the list of most admired people in the world, with two separate categories for men and women. The most-admired woman in the world is Michelle Obama, followed (in order) by Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, and Emma Watson.

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old Olympic bronze medallist name had been suggested for the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award, country's second-highest civilian award. In 2013, Mary was honoured with Padma Bhushan and was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2006.

In August at the first-ever 'Awards for Asia' ceremony organised by the Asian Sportswriters Union (AIPS Asia), Mary bagged the Best Female Athlete Award following her exploits in the Asian women's boxing scene.

According to the survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most admired men in India with an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose admiration rating is 8.58 per cent, is at number 2.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.