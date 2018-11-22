English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Mary Kom One Step Away from Historic Sixth Gold at World Championships
The legendary M C Mary Kom remained on course for an unprecedented sixth gold after beating North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi to reach the 48kg final in the Women's World Boxing Championship here on Thursday.
The legendary M C Mary Kom remained on course for an unprecedented sixth gold after beating North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi to reach the 48kg final in the Women's World Boxing Championship here on Thursday.
Loading...
New Delhi: M C Mary Kom was the queen and the Indira Gandhi Stadium her queendom as she stormed into final of the Women's World Boxing Championship here Thursday, staying on course for an unprecedented sixth gold.
The Indian pugilist beat North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi to reach the 48kg final. The 35-year-old five-time world champion beat her North Korean opponent in a unanimous decision of the five judges in the semifinals.
By reaching the final, she has already become the most successful woman pugilist in the event's history.
Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 -- a 48kg category gold.
Before this World Championship, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) in the number of medals won. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.
If the dimunitive Manipuri, also called 'Magnificent Mary', wins a gold on Saturday, she will match Cuban men's legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful pugilist in the World Championships history.
Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during an illustrious career, won six gold and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989.
"I have beaten the North Korean opponent in the Asian Championships last year and that time it was a one-sided bout. But win or lose, every boxer always learn and I think she has learnt(from that bout). At the same time I also have learnt and I came prepared to defend and counter. I am happy that I am in the final," she said after the bout.
"My opponent was taller than me and strong also. Taller boxers can have the advantage, they can get inside immediately and come back again. But once inside the ring, I don't care whether my opponent is tall or not, I play my game and once I know hers, I do my own," she added.
In the final, Mary Kom will face Ukrain's Hanna Okhota whom the Indian had beaten in a tournament in Poland this year.
"I have beaten her in Poland. I will read that bout and plan the strategy. I hope to beat her again."
The Indian pugilist beat North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi to reach the 48kg final. The 35-year-old five-time world champion beat her North Korean opponent in a unanimous decision of the five judges in the semifinals.
By reaching the final, she has already become the most successful woman pugilist in the event's history.
Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 -- a 48kg category gold.
Before this World Championship, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) in the number of medals won. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.
If the dimunitive Manipuri, also called 'Magnificent Mary', wins a gold on Saturday, she will match Cuban men's legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful pugilist in the World Championships history.
Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during an illustrious career, won six gold and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989.
"I have beaten the North Korean opponent in the Asian Championships last year and that time it was a one-sided bout. But win or lose, every boxer always learn and I think she has learnt(from that bout). At the same time I also have learnt and I came prepared to defend and counter. I am happy that I am in the final," she said after the bout.
"My opponent was taller than me and strong also. Taller boxers can have the advantage, they can get inside immediately and come back again. But once inside the ring, I don't care whether my opponent is tall or not, I play my game and once I know hers, I do my own," she added.
In the final, Mary Kom will face Ukrain's Hanna Okhota whom the Indian had beaten in a tournament in Poland this year.
"I have beaten her in Poland. I will read that bout and plan the strategy. I hope to beat her again."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ravichandran Ashwin Schools Trolls Questioning His Record On Australian Pitches
- Tigers Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi Starrer is a Very Poor Take on Idealism
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Carefully Planned Instagram Wedding Made You a Part of It
- Roadies Creator Raghu Ram to Marry Fianceé Natalie Di Luccio in December
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...