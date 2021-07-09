MC Mary Kom is the most celebrated Indian boxer. With six World Championship gold medals under her belt, Mary is the synonym with boxing in India. The mother of four is currently in red-hot form. She will enter the Tokyo 2020 Games after winning a silver and a bronze medal in the Asian Boxing Championship and Boxam International Boxing Tournament respectively.

Going into the Olympics, Mary’s biggest weapon is her two-decade-long experience and sometimes her resume of 19 international medals (13 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze) is enough to scare the inexperienced boxers. However, the Olympics is not just any other event and those performing in the mega event are counted as best of the best in their respective fields. And perhaps, it will be the perfect opportunity for the 38-year-old boxer to demonstrate what she has learned in her two-decade-long career and fulfil her medal cabinet by winning the elusive Olympic gold.

Mary will also enter Tokyo as India’s flag bearer and will shoulder the expectation and dreams of a billion Indians. But, then again, Mary is known for performing under the pressure, in crunch situations when she is pushed into the corner. And it would not come as a surprise if Mary Kom will sign off from the Olympic Games by fulfilling her long lost dream of winning the gold medal in the biggest sporting event in the world.

Age - 38

Sports/Discipline – Boxing, 51 kg

Working Ranking – N/A

First Olympic Games – 2020 London Games

Major Achievements

Olympic Games

Bronze medal – Flyweight, 2012 London

World Championships

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2002 Antalya

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2005 Podolsk

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2006 New Delhi

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2008 Ningbo City

Gold medal – Light flyweight, 2010 Bridgetown

Gold medal – Light flyweight, 2018 New Delhi

Silver medal – Light flyweight, 2001 Scranton

Bronze medal – Flyweight, 2019 Ulan-Ude

Asian Games

Gold medal – Flyweight, 2014 Incheon

Bronze medal – Flyweight, 2010 Guangzhou

Asian Championships

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2003 Hisar

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2005 Kaohsiung

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2010 Astana

Gold medal – Flyweight, 2012 Ulaanbaatar

Gold medal – Light flyweight, Ho Chi Minh City

Silver medal – Pinweight, 2008 Guwahati

Silver medal – Flyweight, 2021 Dubai

Commonwealth Games

Gold medal – Light flyweight, 2018 Gold Coast

Asian Indoor Games

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2009 Hanoi

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Mary Kom qualified for the 2020 Summer Games after reaching the semifinals of the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers in March 2020. Mary Kom defeated Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino in the 51kg division in the quarterfinals with a split verdict to confirm her ticket to Tokyo. However, the ace boxer ended her campaign with a bronze medal after losing in the semifinal.

Recent Performances

Mary Kom recently lost to America’s Virginia Fuchs in an intensely contested semifinal of Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain, in the 51 kg category to settle for the bronze medal. The event took place in March 2021. The legendary boxer had to settle for a silver medal in the recently held Asian Boxing Championship after losing to Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay in the women’s 51kg final via a narrow split-decision. The event was held in Dubai in May 2021.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Mary Kom was not part of the 2016 Rio Games as she failed in qualifying for the event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here