1-min read

Mary Kom Questions Decision in World Boxing Championships Semi-final Loss

India tried to appeal the decision in Mary Kom's semi-final loss at World Championships but their protest was not granted.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 12, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
Mary Kom Questions Decision in World Boxing Championships Semi-final Loss
Mary Kom is a six-time world champion. (Photo Credit: BFI)

Mary Kom expressed her displeasure over the umpire's decision in her Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final after she settled for a bronze on Saturday.

Mary Kom bagged a historic eighth world medal but could not reach another final as she lost to 1-4 to second seed Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in an intense semi-final match.

The Indian camp was not satisfied by the decision and wanted to protest but their plea was turned down.

According to AIBA rule 20, a protest is granted only if the scores read 3:2 or 3:1 but since the score for Mary read 4:1, India's appeal to protest was turned down adn the yellow card was not accepted by the technical committee.

However after the match, Mary Kom took to Twitter to question the decision and called the decision wrong.

"How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is," Mary Kom tweeted.

Despite this loss, it was a stupendous campaign for the 36-year-old Mary Kom and added to her long list of accomplishments. This bronze is her first world medal in the 51kg category.

Besides six world titles, Mary Kom's incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.

