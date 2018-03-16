GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mason Crane Out of New Zealand Test Series With Back Fracture

England leg-spinner Mason Crane has been ruled out of the rest of the tour of New Zealand and will miss the two tests with a stress fracture of his back, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have said.

Reuters

Updated:March 16, 2018, 3:27 PM IST
File image of England cricketer Mason Crane. (Reuters Image)
The 21-year-old Crane, who made his debut in the fifth Ashes test in Sydney in January, felt discomfort in his back earlier this week and had two scans, which revealed a partial stress fracture, the ECB said in a statement.

He will return home and be replaced by left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Crane had figures of 1-193 on debut and with New Zealand pitches rarely favouring spin, probably would not have been in contention for either of the matches.

The opening game from March 22 is New Zealand's first day-night test, with the second match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from March 30.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
