Massimiliano Allegri All Set for Juventus Comeback, to Replace Andrea Pirlo as Manager

Massimiliano Allegri who was at the helm of Juventus 2014 and 2019 and led the club to five Scudetto titles, four Coppa Italia triumphs, as well as two Champions League finals has made his return the club. The 53-year-old will be replacing Andre Pirlo as the manager of the club.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, agreement has been reached verbally and the papers will be signed on the course of the day.

This will see Pirlo leave the club after a rather unsuccessful campaign where they scraped past Napoli to finish fourth and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. The former Italy international however led Juve to success in both the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia.

Andrea Pirlo is departing after only one season. He took the Juventus hot seat right after Maurizio Sarri was sacked by the club.

