Massner Lifts Northwestern St. Past Cent. Arkansas 81-77
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: January 31, 2021, 06:57 IST
CONWAY, Ark.: Trenton Massner had 18 points as Northwestern State edged past Central Arkansas 81-77 on Saturday. Jamaure Gregg and LaTerrance Reed added 16 points each for the Demons. Gregg also had 12 rebounds.
Carvell Teasett had 14 points for Northwestern State (5-14, 4-4 Southland Conference).
Collin Cooper had 17 points for the Bears (3-13, 2-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Rylan Bergersen added 16 points and nine assists. Eddy Kayouloud had 12 points.
