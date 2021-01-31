News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Massner Lifts Northwestern St. Past Cent. Arkansas 81-77
1-MIN READ

Massner Lifts Northwestern St. Past Cent. Arkansas 81-77

Jamaure Gregg and LaTerrance Reed added 16 points each for the Demons. Gregg also had 12 rebounds.

CONWAY, Ark.: Trenton Massner had 18 points as Northwestern State edged past Central Arkansas 81-77 on Saturday. Jamaure Gregg and LaTerrance Reed added 16 points each for the Demons. Gregg also had 12 rebounds.

Carvell Teasett had 14 points for Northwestern State (5-14, 4-4 Southland Conference).

Collin Cooper had 17 points for the Bears (3-13, 2-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Rylan Bergersen added 16 points and nine assists. Eddy Kayouloud had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


