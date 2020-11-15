MASTERS '20: A Brief Look At Saturday At The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga.: LEADING: Dustin Johnson had a 7-under 65 and led by four shots at 16-under 200.

CHASING: Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith were at 12-under 204.

RECORDS: Johnson tied the 54-hole record at the Masters set by Jordan Spieth in 2015. The 36-hole cut was at even-par 144, also a Masters record.

TIGER TALES: Defending champion Tiger Woods was 4 under through his first 10 holes and 1 under over his next 44 holes. He was at 5-under 211.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Johnson hit 5-iron to 2 feet on the par-5 second hole for an eagle.

ROUND TO FORGET: Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson matched his worst score at Augusta with a 79.

AMATEUR HOUR: U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree had a 71 and leads the race for low amateur by two shots over John Augenstein, who had a 75.

KEY STATISTIC: Johnson has missed only seven out of 54 greens in regulation and has not made a bogey since the sixth hole of his second round.

WORTH NOTING: Four players have lost a 54-hole lead of at least four shots at the Masters Greg Norman in 1996 (6 shots), Ed Sneed in 1979 (5 shots), Ken Venturi in 1956 and Rory McIlroy in 2011 (4 shots).

WORTH QUOTING: If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak. Dustin Johnson on having at least a share of the four majors without converting into a win.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (CBS).