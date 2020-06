MAT vs SI Dream11 Team Prediction Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final, Matagalpa vs San Isidro - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Matagalpa (MAT) will once again lock horns with San Isidro (SI) in Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 play-offs final. The Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Matagalpa vs San Isidro will be hosted in Nicaragua. In the previous play-off final fixture, Matagalpa smashed San Isidro 79-75 and the hosts will be eyeing to continue their winning run in tonight's fixture.

The kick-off time for Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Matagalpa vs San Isidro play-off final is 2 am.

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Matagalpa vs San Isidro Final: MAT vs SI Dream11 Team Predictions

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final MAT vs SI Dream11, Matagalpa vs San Isidro Point Guard: Kevin Andino

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final MAT vs SI Dream11, Matagalpa vs San Isidro Shooting Guard: Dayton Cacho

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final MAT vs SI Dream11, Matagalpa vs San Isidro Small Forward: Francesco Garth

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final MAT vs SI Dream11, Matagalpa vs San Isidro Power Forward: Ervin Morgan

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final MAT vs SI Dream11, Matagalpa vs San Isidro Centre: Roger Munoz

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final Matagalpa Probable Lineup vs San Isidro: Dayton Cacho, Rudy Taylor, Raul Mendoza, Kevin Andino, Bryan Parajon

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final San Isidro Probable V Lineup vs Matagalpa: Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Cardoza, Francesco Garth, Ervin Morgan, Roger Munoz