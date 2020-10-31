MATCHDAY: Barca 3-game Liga Winless Run; Liverpool In Action

A look at whats happening around European soccer on Saturday:

SPAIN

Barcelona visits Alavs looking to build momentum from its victory at Juventus and end a three-game winless streak in the Spanish league. Ronald Koemans side lost to Real Madrid in the last round and can ill afford another slip. The club travels to Alavs after a convincing 2-0 victory at Juventus in the Champions League that Koeman called his teams best performance yet. Also, Real Madrid hosts a promoted Huesca that has lost only twice in seven games. Atltico Madrid visits Osasuna after a standout showing by Joo Flix with two goals in a 3-2 win over Salzburg in the Champions League. Sevilla also visits Athletic Bilbao after three rounds without a win in the domestic competition.

ENGLAND

After drawing with Tottenham and Manchester City, West Ham plays champion Liverpool looking to become the first side to win a Premier League game at Anfield since April 2017. But the London club will be without injured forward Michail Antonio. Liverpool also has injury problems with defender Virgil Van Dijk recovering from knee ligament surgery and replacement Fabinho out with a hamstring injury. Manchester City will also be without key players for the trip to Sheffield United as Pep Guardiola blamed injuries on the shortened summer break, the intensity of the pandemic-affected calendar and the Premier League reverting to permitting only three substitutes, rather than the five allowed in the closing stages of last season after the lockdown. Guardiola says defender Nathan Ake and striker Gabriel Jesus are getting better but defender Benjamin Mendy is still not training and there is still no indication when record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will return from a hamstring injury. An unusually quiet Saturday in England, with only three games, also sees Chelsea visit Burnley seeking a fourth successive clean sheet.

GERMANY

Bundesliga leader Leipzig visits Borussia Mnchengladbach for a game between teams determined to make up for Champions League disappointment. Leipzig, which leads by a point from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund after five rounds, was thrashed by Manchester United 5-0 on Wednesday for the young clubs heaviest ever defeat. Gladbach was minutes away from recording a memorable win over Real Madrid on Tuesday, but conceded two late goals to draw 2-2. Gladbach is desperate to atone, particularly as it will be celebrating 120 years of existence. The team, sixth in the league, will be wearing special commemorative jerseys against Leipzig, which in contrast was formed only in 2009. Bayern and Dortmund will be waiting to take advantage of any slipups from Leipzig, which was also leading at the same point last season before going four games without a win and dropping to sixth. Bayern visits lowly Cologne, while Dortmund travels to promoted Arminia Bielefeld. Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Werder Bremen, and Mainz hopes to end its five-game losing start in Augsburg.

ITALY

Inter Milan is without key striker Romelu Lukaku for a match against Parma. Lukaku, who has five of Inters 13 goals in Serie A, is dealing with a left thigh muscle issue. Atalanta visits promoted Crotone looking to build off its comeback draw with Ajax in the Champions League. Also, Bologna hosts Cagliari.

FRANCE

Leader Paris Saint-Germain looks for a seventh straight league win when it travels to play inconsistent Nantes. After losing the first two matches, the wins are piling up for defending champion PSG. But so are the injuries. Star forward Neymar became coach Thomas Tuchel’s latest injury concern when he hurt his groin playing in the Champions League on Wednesday. That means Moise Kean could start after netting four goals in his first two games since joining on loan from Everton. Rennes is three points behind PSG in third place and, contrary to PSG, has dropped points after making a strong start. Coach Julien Stephan’s team needs to bounce back with a home win against Brest.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports