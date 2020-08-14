MATCHDAY: Barcelona-Bayern Munich in Champions League last 8

A look at the third Champions League quarterfinal between Barcelona and Bayern Munich on Friday.

STORYLINE

Only one former winner of the European Cup will remain in the competition after this meeting of two five-time champions. Manchester City or Lyon awaits the winner in the semifinals. Barcelona is trying to avoid a first trophyless season in 12 years by wining the Champions League for the first time since 2015. Bayern has been waiting two years longer to be crowned champions of Europe again, a continental drought that has contrasted with complete domestic dominance by winning eight straight Bundesliga titles.

Here is how the teams compare:

TOP SCORER

Barcelona: Lionel Messi (31 goals).

Bayern: Robert Lewandowski (53).

KEY PLAYMAKER

Barcelona: Lionel Messi (25 assists)

Bayern: Thomas Mller (22).

TOP DEFENDER

Barcelona: Gerard Piqu.

Bayern: Joshua Kimmich.

DOMESTIC FINISH

Barcelona: La Liga (2nd), Copa del Rey (quarterfinals).

Bayern: Bundesliga (1st), German Cup (champions).

EUROPEAN CUP BEST

Barcelona: Champions (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015).

Bayern: Champions (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013).

REVENUE

Barcelona: 990 million.

Bayern: 750.4 million.

WAGE BILL

Barcelona: 525 million (for sports salaries).

Bayern: 336 million.

Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.

