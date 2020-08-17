MATCHDAY: Inter faces Shakhtar in Europa League semifinals

A look at Monday’s Europa League semifinal game between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk:
STORYLINE
Inter Milan can reach its first European final since winning the Champions League in 2010 if it beats Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League semifinals in Germany. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has been crucial to the success of Antonio Contes Inter lineup, scoring in the 2-1 quarterfinal win over Bayer Leverkusen. Lukaku also scored against Getafe in the last 16. Shakhtar, the 2009 champion, beat a tired Basel squad 4-1 in the quarterfinals. It has its usual blend of Ukrainian defenders holding the line behind Brazil-born attacking talent. The winner will play Sevilla in Friday’s final after the Spanish club knocked out Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.
TOP SCORER
Inter: Romelu Lukaku (31 goals).
Shakhtar: Junior Moraes (25 goals).
KEY PLAYMAKER
Inter: Ashley Young (5 assists since joining in January).
Shakhtar: Taison (10 assists).
TOP DEFENDER
Inter: Stefan de Vrij.
Shakhtar: Mykola Matvienko.
DOMESTIC FINISH
Inter: Serie A (2nd), Coppa Italia (semifinals).
Shakhtar: Ukrainian Premier League (champions), Ukrainian Cup (round of 16).
EUROPEAN CUP BEST
Inter: Champions (1964, 1965, 2010).
Shakhtar: Quarterfinals (2011).
EUROPA LEAGUE/UEFA CUP BEST
Inter: Champions (1991, 94, 98).
Shakhtar: Champions (2009).
REVENUE
Inter: 417 million euros ($494 million).
Shakhtar: 3.76 billion hryvnya ($137 million).
___
Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.
___
