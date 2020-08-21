Everything You Need to Know: Sevilla vs Inter Milan in UEFA Europa League Final

A look at Friday’s Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan:

STORYLINE

Inter Milan is playing its first European final in 10 years in Cologne against the undisputed Europa League specialists. Sevilla has won the competition five times and has never lost a final. Inter’s forward partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez shone in the 5-0 semifinal win over Shakhtar Donetsk with two goals each. Sevilla had to dig deep to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the other semifinal. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stood out for Sevilla with some crucial saves before Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal off the bench in the 78th minute.

TOP SCORER

Sevilla: Lucas Ocampos (17 goals).

Inter: Romelu Lukaku (33 goals).

KEY PLAYMAKER

Sevilla: Ever Banega (10 assists).

Inter: Ashley Young (5 assists since joining in January).

TOP DEFENDER

Sevilla: Diego Carlos.

Inter: Stefan de Vrij.

DOMESTIC FINISH

Sevilla: La Liga (4th), Copa del Rey (round of 16).

Inter: Serie A (2nd), Coppa Italia (semifinals).

EUROPEAN CUP BEST

Sevilla: Quarterfinals (2018).

Inter: Champions (1964, 1965, 2010).

EUROPA LEAGUE/UEFA CUP BEST

Sevilla: Champions (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016).

Inter: Champions (1991, 94, 98).

REVENUE

Sevilla: 197 million euros ($233 million).

Inter: 417 million euros ($494 million).

(Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.)

