MATCHDAY: Man United Meets Old Rival Liverpool In FA Cup

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday:

ENGLAND

Old rivals Liverpool and Manchester United meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Liverpool’s poor recent form gives United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an excellent chance of his first win over Liverpool as a coach. Jrgen Klopp’s team has won just one of its last six games in all competitions and failed to score in four of those six matches. Liverpool and United drew 0-0 in the Premier League a week ago at Anfield. Chelsea has won just three of its last nine games as it faces second-tier Luton for a place in the fifth round and Leicester plays Brentford without injured forward Jamie Vardy. Fulham faces Burnley and Everton takes on Sheffield Wednesday.

SPAIN

Atltico Madrid hosts Valencia and is seeking a seventh straight win in the Spanish league to strengthen its hold at the top. Atltico midfielder Hctor Herrera is back from injury, but defender Kieran Trippier remains suspended for breaking betting rules in England and Mario Hermoso is injured. Diego Simeones side leads second-place Real Madrid by four points and has played two fewer games. Barcelona needs to win at Elche to reclaim third place from Sevilla. Lionel Messi will miss the match serving the second of a two-game suspension for hitting an Athletic Bilbao player in the Spanish Super Cup final. Barcelona will have United States defender Sergio Dest back from injury for the game. Coach Ronald Koeman says his players must improve at penalties after missing seven of 12 spot kicks this campaign, including two against a third-tier team in the Copa del Rey midweek. Granada visits Osasuna, while Eibar is at Celta Vigo.

ITALY

Sixth-place Juventus has the chance to gain some ground in the Serie A title race when it hosts Bologna. With a win, the nine-time defending champion can move within seven points of Italian league leader AC Milan, which was beaten 3-0 at home by Atalanta on Saturday. Second-place Inter Milan also dropped points with a 0-0 draw at Udinese. Even after playing Bologna, Juventus will still have a match in hand. Fifth-place Napoli faces a tricky visit to ninth-place Hellas Verona, and seventh-place Lazio hosts eighth-place Sassuolo. Genoa plays Cagliari in a matchup of two teams fighting to avoid the drop zone while relegation-threatened Parma hosts Sampdoria.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich can stretch its lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a win over Schalke after its main rivals Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund all lost their games. Bayern hammered Schalke 8-0 on the opening day of the season and will be confident of another win against a team which is last in the league and in financial trouble. There are some bright spots for Schalke, with veteran striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar returning to the club and the 19-year-old Matthew Hoppe on a good run of scoring form. Hoffenheim hosts Cologne in the other game.

FRANCE

Second-place Lille needs to win at fifth-place Rennes to stay level on points with leader Paris Saint-Germain, which has a much better goal difference. It promises to be a tight game in chilly Brittany. Rennes has found its form again after being knocked out of the Champions League group stage and is unbeaten in seven games, winning five of those. If Lille loses, Lyon can move into second place with a win away to local rival Saint-Etienne, which has several players out with the coronavirus. Former France coach Raymond Domenech is unbeaten since taking charge of struggling Nantes, which is just above the relegation zone. But after three gritty draws Domenech will hope for a first win when his side goes to midtable Metz.

